2 year warranty
Discontinued
Stage 1
Teether for front teeth
This teether has different textures to provide varying pressure levels to soothe your baby’s teething pain.
BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
TAD0203
05/07/2011
US
Great teether!
very easy for my son to hold and not bulky or oddly shaped like other teethers...highly recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF880/01 Teether Classic Range
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF880/01 Teether Classic Range