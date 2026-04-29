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2 year warranty

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Avent Teether Classic Range

Discontinued

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AventTeether Classic Range

SCF880/01

Avent Teether Classic Range

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 2.5 MB
  • 5 January 2021

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