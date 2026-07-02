ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU
  • Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU
  • Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU
  • Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU
  • Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU
  • Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU
  • Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU
  • Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU
  • Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU
  • Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU

Philips Avent Philips AventPPSU Natural Baby Bottle

SCY943/02

4.6
| (191) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU
Made of amber-golden PPSU, a BPA-free material with high heat resistance of up to 180°C/356°F; the bottle looks like glass but has the lightness and break resistance of high-quality plastics.
See all benefits

Premium, BPA-free material***

Made of durable, lightweight* and heat-resistant** PPSU

  • 2 Bottles

  • 9oz/260ml

  • 3-6m

  • Medium Flow Nipple

  • PPSU

A high heat resistance**, lightweight material

A high heat resistance**, lightweight material

Known for its amber-golden color, PPSU gives you both comfort and durability. The material has a high heat resistance**, similar to glass, while still being lightweight. Perfect for baby's hands or daycare.

Baby controls the pace, like breastfeeding

Baby controls the pace, like breastfeeding

The Natural Response nipple has a unique opening that lets your baby control the pace of milk flow, releasing it only when actively drinking - just like babies do during breastfeeding. So, when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

191

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

1

02/07/2026

US

US

A great bottle

These bottles work wonderfully for my 4 month old EBF baby. I received them free as part of the Stellar Product Testing. The PPSU material was sturdy and holds up well. I wash and sterilize them daily and have no issue with cleaning or how the material turns up. The nipple flow was perfect for what my baby needs. I love the unique color of the bottle and overall would recommend to others..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

26/06/2026

US

US

Great bottles

These bottles are great starter bottles, we’ve been EBF for seven months and wanted to introduce a pumped bottle for when we are out and about. We really enjoy these bottles! They are lightweight and nice size! The shape of the bottle makes it easy for baby to hold. These bottles are VERY easy to clean! Baby loved these bottles easy to pour in from pump! They have a nice amber tint. I preferred these to glass because this is our first bottle to try and i don't have to worry about glass breaking or being too heavy. I received this item from stellar product testing panel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

13/06/2026

US

US

Easy to clean and hold

I received this product as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel, in exchange for my honest review. This Philips Avent 4oz PPSU Natural Baby Bottle has been a great choice for feeding time. The Natural Response nipple helps my baby feed at a comfortable pace, and the anti-colic design seems to reduce gas and fussiness. I love that the PPSU material is lightweight, durable, and heat-resistant while still feeling premium. It's easy to clean, easy to hold, and perfect for newborns. Overall, it is a high-quality bottle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. More durable than PP baby bottles, lighter weight than glass baby bottles

  2. PPSU container is heat resistance up to 180°C (356°F)/ 356°F (180°C)

  3. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011