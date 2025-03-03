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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & nipples
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Philips Avent Philips Avent PPSU Natural Baby Bottle
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User Manual
Important Information Manual - English
All (14)
Functionality (1)
Product (1)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?
What does the date on the Philips Avent PPSU bottle pack refer to?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
Which Philips Avent Natural Nipple do I own?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses
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