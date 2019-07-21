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  • Bright beats, punchy bass
  • Bright beats, punchy bass
  • Bright beats, punchy bass
  • Bright beats, punchy bass
  • Bright beats, punchy bass
  • Bright beats, punchy bass

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3855SG/00

4.3
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Bright beats, punchy bass
Stylish Philips Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metalized, matt coating color options match the iPhone 6S.
See all benefits

High quality vacuum metalized matt finishing

Bright beats, punchy bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit.

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

A high quality vacuum metalized matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

21/07/2019

US

US

Exelent HiFi sound!!

In terms of sound - best in its price!! Cannot add anything to this remark!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3855GD In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3855GD In ear headphones with mic

13/04/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

sound and fit are nice

These fit well in the ear, nice cushion, I use them to watch movies, controls are really easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3855SG In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3855SG In ear headphones with mic

03/10/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

These work well!

I do oke these headphones. Easy to wear. Comfortable. The only drawback the "jack" has to be set just right or I either get very quiet sound, or sound through both the ear pieces AND the radio. Other than that, they are certainly worth having.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3855SG In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3855SG In ear headphones with mic

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