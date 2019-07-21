2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3855SG/00
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit.
Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.
A high quality vacuum metalized matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dan51
21/07/2019
US
Exelent HiFi sound!!
In terms of sound - best in its price!! Cannot add anything to this remark!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855GD In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855GD In ear headphones with mic
sunflowerpam
13/04/2018
US
Verified buyer
sound and fit are nice
These fit well in the ear, nice cushion, I use them to watch movies, controls are really easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855SG In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855SG In ear headphones with mic
JR410
03/10/2017
US
Verified buyer
These work well!
I do oke these headphones. Easy to wear. Comfortable. The only drawback the "jack" has to be set just right or I either get very quiet sound, or sound through both the ear pieces AND the radio. Other than that, they are certainly worth having.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855SG In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855SG In ear headphones with mic