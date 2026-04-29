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Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

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Saeco XelsisSuper-automatic espresso machine

SM7685/04

Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine - English

  • PDF file, 405.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

  • PDF file, 2.2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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