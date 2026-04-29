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Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
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Important Information Manual Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine - English
User Manual Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
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FAQs and troubleshooting for your Saeco Espresso Machine
Can I use a different filter in my Philips Espresso Machine?
How do I use the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets?
How to clean and maintain my Philips Espresso Machine
How to lubricate the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine
Calc and Water filter
Espresso machine descaler
AquaCleanCalc and Water filter
The drip tray of my Philips Espresso Machine fills up quickly
Coffee temperature of my Philips Espresso Machine is not warm enough
My Philips Espresso Machine does not turn on
My Philips Espresso Machine displays "Empty ground container" while it is empty
My Philips Espresso Machine does not froth the milk well
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