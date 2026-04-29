ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

3000 Series Handheld Steamer

Support

3000 SeriesHandheld Steamer

STH3000/20

3000 Series Handheld Steamer

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 124.3 kB
  • 1 August 2026

Quick Start Guide - English

  • PDF file, 2.7 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you