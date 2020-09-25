Search terms

      Compact and foldable solution

      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

        Compact and foldable solution

        Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

        • Compact and foldable
        • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
        • 1000W, up to 20g/min
        • No ironing board needed
        Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

        Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

        Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

        Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

        Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

        Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. No waiting, no hassle.

        1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

        1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

        Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000W. For quick and convenient steaming.

        No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

        No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

        Hassle-free steaming. Save time when you are in a rush, no need to set up the ironing board.

        100ml detachable water tank up for easy refill

        100ml detachable water tank up for easy refill

        Handheld steamer 3000 Series comes with a 100ml detachable water tank to steam up to a full outfit without the need to refill. You can easily detach the water tank of your steamer and refill it under the sink.

        Steam kills 99.9% of the bacteria*

        Steam kills 99.9% of the bacteria*

        Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

        Refresh garments, remove odors, wash less

        Refresh garments, remove odors, wash less

        The hot steam of our handheld steamer 3000 Series refreshes your delicate clothes in an instant removing odors. Wash less, iron less, save energy and you will prolong the lifespan of your garments!

        Safe on all ironable fabrics no burns guaranteed!

        Safe on all ironable fabrics no burns guaranteed!

        Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Cord length
          2 m
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Foldable
          Yes
          Ready to use
          30 sec
          Water tank
          100 ml
          Steam Light indicator
          Yes
          On/Off switch
          Yes

        • Quality of result

          Steam plate
          Plastic plate
          Voltage
          220 V
          Power
          1000 W

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes

        • Consumer Trade Item

          Height
          94 mm
          Width
          167 mm
          Length
          219 mm
          Net Weight
          0.775
          Gross Weight
          0.923
          GTIN
          08710103970835
          Country of origin
          CN
          Harmonized system code
          85167970

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          12.4 cm
          Width
          13.4 cm
          Length
          23 cm
          Net Weight
          6.2
          Gross Weight
          7.866
          GTIN
          18710103970832

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

            • Tested 1 minute stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.

