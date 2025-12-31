2 year warranty
STH3000/20
Compact and foldable
Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
1000W, up to 20g/min
No ironing board needed
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.
Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. No waiting, no hassle.
Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000W. For quick and convenient steaming.
Reviews
Tested 10 seconds stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.