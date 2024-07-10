I wouldn't recommend this at all. The quality of the earbuds and the earbud case is why this review sits on a two and not a one. The earbuds ability to be comfortable in the ear stinks. This might just be me. After about 15 minutes of adjusting and looking at the manual, I figured maybe it's not meant for my ears, not to mention the pain it is to switch the earbud tips. You have a nice selection in the box, but going through the effort of putting them on is like trying to give a cat a bath. The quality of the earbuds themselves is great. Next is the sound quality; it's the reason why I'm posting this because I expected premium audio and got the sound quality of dollar store earbuds. At first, I was confused as to whether it needed a minute or two to fix itself because it suddenly disconnected and reconnected 4-5 times. Then I thought maybe it was updating or something of the sort, but no, it still sucked. It's like standing at a concert if you were 12–13 blocks away and were spectating two bums fighting. I downloaded the app to ensure I'm not the one who's doing something wrong and used the "preset equalizer," which I had set to powerful but still sounded like crap. Bass and lows were nice; I could hear the instruments quite clearly, but any sort of voice sounded like they were speaking in a glass bottle or Pringles can. Before someone asks what codex I was running, I was running LDAC and AVRCP 1.6 along with a 990kbs bit rate as well. And I tested this on my phone and desktop to ensure one of the two wasn't the issue. Maybe I might have gotten a defective product; I'm not sure since the box says "new." I'm actually returning this as we speak—not even a day of use, less than 3 hours of use—and I'm truly stunned at this. If you want to know how bad the sound quality was, my skull candy's JIB 2 True sounds better. I'm not proud to say that considering the price, name, quality, etc., and I've owned other headphones to compare Sony's, Bose, and skulls, but this might be the one time I either got a defective product or This sound quality is the way it's intended, and it makes me never want to touch another sound product from Phillips again. Also I have pictures of the product but it says image to large and not going to fix that at this point.