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  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
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  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures
  • Crafted for everyday adentures

Discontinued

FidelioTrue Wireless Headphones

T2/00

Crafted for everyday adentures
Beautiful to look at. Incredible to listen to. These premium true wireless earbuds give you our most spacious and detailed in-ear sound, and our smartest noise control. Music to calls, movies to podcasts: they’ll take you places.
See all benefits

Crafted for everyday adentures

  • Exquisite natural sound

  • Noise Canceling Pro+

  • Superior call quality

  • Timeless Fidelio design

Exquisite. Philips sound signature for Fidelio

Exquisite. Philips sound signature for Fidelio

From the taut, controlled bass to the warm mids and sparkling highs, these superb earbuds bring you exquisite natural sound with precise instrument separation. Balanced-armature and graphene-coated dynamic drivers paint more detail than ever. You'll hear the tracks your favorite artists made-just the way they made them.

Immersion that adapts to you. Noise Canceling Pro+

Immersion that adapts to you. Noise Canceling Pro+

Adaptive noise canceling quickly adjusts to your environment to suppress outside noise, including wind, in real time. Music to calls, you can immerse wherever you are without lifting a finger. If you do want to adjust the level of transparency or wind-noise reduction, simply use the Philips Headphones app.

Superior call quality. Every word is loud and clear

Superior call quality. Every word is loud and clear

You can happily make calls from the busiest, noisiest locations. Beamforming mics focus on the sound of your voice while advanced AI algorithms stop background noise from ruining the call. If it's super windy, the bone-conduction sensor will reliably pick up your voice, so you'll still be heard.

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Disclaimers

  1. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

  2. Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.