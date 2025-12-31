2 year warranty
Discontinued
T2/00
Exquisite natural sound
Noise Canceling Pro+
Superior call quality
Timeless Fidelio design
From the taut, controlled bass to the warm mids and sparkling highs, these superb earbuds bring you exquisite natural sound with precise instrument separation. Balanced-armature and graphene-coated dynamic drivers paint more detail than ever. You'll hear the tracks your favorite artists made-just the way they made them.
Adaptive noise canceling quickly adjusts to your environment to suppress outside noise, including wind, in real time. Music to calls, you can immerse wherever you are without lifting a finger. If you do want to adjust the level of transparency or wind-noise reduction, simply use the Philips Headphones app.
You can happily make calls from the busiest, noisiest locations. Beamforming mics focus on the sound of your voice while advanced AI algorithms stop background noise from ruining the call. If it's super windy, the bone-conduction sensor will reliably pick up your voice, so you'll still be heard.
Reviews
Google is a trademark of Google LLC. The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.