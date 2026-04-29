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2 year warranty

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6000 series Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

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6000 seriesOpen-ear true wireless sports headphones

TAA6709BK/00

6000 series Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual - English

  • PDF file, 740.2 kB
  • 27 December 2024

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 838.4 kB
  • 28 August 2024

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