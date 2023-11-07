2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAE1205BK/00
8mm drivers/closed-back
Comfort fit
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
Great passive noise isolation
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.
These headphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together, and a flat headphone cable that resists tangling. When you pull them out of a bag or pocket, you won't have to untie a knot before you can tune in to your playlist.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Dmitrii Frolov
07/11/2023
US
Wanted to use them with my laptop.
I wanted to use it with my laptop. Actually they work, but they have some problems with working with PC. Tested on win 10 and win 11. They don't reconnect with PC when I turn them on, every time need to delete device from system and make new pairing. I thought it might be problem on my PC but, the same problem was on the different PC as well. Also strange problem that windows thinks that this is an input device and audio device. Another BT headphones with mic usually shows as audio device only.
Pros
Cheap, mic works, usb-c, pretty nice.
Cons
Don't work correctly with windows.
This review was made for TAE1205BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic
This review was made for TAE1205BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic