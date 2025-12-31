ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.

Discontinued

3000 seriesOn ear headphones

TAH4105RD/00

Your beats. Your style.
Feel like you’ve just stepped onto the dance floor. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and powerful bass. The cushioned headband keeps things comfortable and the matte color designs let you make the music yours-in style.
See all benefits

Your beats. Your style.

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • Lightweight headband

  • Compact folding

Rich bass, clear sound

Relive all your best dance floor moments over and over. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favorite tracks.

Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

Flat-fold design for easy storage

Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products