2 year warranty
TAH4209BK/00
Lightweight on-ear headphone
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Up to 55 hours play time
Clear calls
These on-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you'll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you'll love them.
You get great sound from the 32 mm drivers, and decent passive noise isolation from the on-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if you're listening quietly.
With up to 55 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 2 hours.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
RutoMustGo
14/01/2026
US
Classy, reliable product
Awesome battery life at 55hrs!,+ the noise cancellation is perfect. Overall just great audio quality. lightweight, sleek, fast automatic connection with paired devices when in range.
Pros
Long 55hrs barrtery life, Fast charge from empty from zero battery for 15 minutes to get 2hrs worth of listening.
Cons
A little limited in terms of ear-to-ear length to accommodate big heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones