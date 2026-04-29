ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

4000 series On-ear wireless headphones

Discontinued

Support

4000 seriesOn-ear wireless headphones

TAH4209PK/00

4000 series On-ear wireless headphones

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 3.2 MB
  • 3 April 2025

UK Declaration of conformity - English

  • PDF file, 148.1 kB
  • 24 January 2025

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you