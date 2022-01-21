I own this headset, been wanting a bluetooth headset but this was a waste of money. I was using the headset but after a few hours, suddenly the audio started SCREEEECHING, blaring LOUD, harming my ears for no reason. Went from normal audio to BLLLLLLLLLLLARRRGHGHFRRRRRRRRRBBBRRLLLLLG. I went to look at the power battery and it was at 100%. If the battery was low, it should just either give me a warning, beep or just shut off the headset. This hurt my ears and if it keeps doing it, i will have to ask Philips to replace them or give me my refund. I cant use them while working at home at my desk and then BLUUUURRRRRRRRRRAGGGGHGHHHHHBRRRRRRRRRR! and i throw the headset off my head. If i get ear injury, i can sue for damaging my ears. I cant find anything online about the issue. I think people just return them and get their money back. This is an ongoing issue. I have a turtle beach headset that is wired and i may have to use that one if this one becomes dangerous. I will contact Philips but if i get the runaround, i will no longer invest in Philips and consider them a bad company, a company that used to be good but went down hill. I liked Philips headsets because they used to make good home theater speakers, and the toothbrush. This one seems rather bad. Avoid this item, get something that wont destroy your ear drums. Mine may be faulty and when buying a product, it shouldnt be.