2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPH802BK/00
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Week in, week out, these headphones are up to the most demanding commute. A single charge takes just 1.5 hours, and gives you 30 hours play time or talk time. Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.
Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencie
These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
hgabor84
26/10/2022
US
Excellent quality!
Philips has always been synonymous with high quality products for me, and this product is a great example!
Pros
Music quality!
Cons
_
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH802BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH802BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Actual results may vary