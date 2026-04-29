ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

2000 series Open-ear true wireless earbuds

Support

2000 seriesOpen-ear true wireless earbuds

TAQ2000BK/00

2000 series Open-ear true wireless earbuds

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Quick Start Guide - English

  • PDF file, 3.4 MB
  • 1 July 2025

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • PDF file, 557.6 kB
  • 27 October 2025

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you