ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom

Discontinued

3000 seriesWireless headphones with mic

TAUN102BK/00

Wireless freedom
The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphone delivers powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.
See all benefits

Powerful sound.

Wireless freedom

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

  • 7 hours playtime

Comfort and passive noise isolation

Fast charge technology

Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just 15 minutes of charging time gets you 90mins of playback.

Magnetic fluted earbuds ensure neat and easy storage

Your In-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together – no tangles, fuss or muss. Just click them together back-to-back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash in your bag, knowing you’ll be able to retrieve them easily – anytime.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products