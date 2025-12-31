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Discontinued

Wireless headphones

TAUT102BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Made for you
Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags.
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Made for you

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

Get up to 12 hours play time with the charging case

You get up to 3 hours play time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just pop the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 2 hours.

Small earphone design.

You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design.

6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

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