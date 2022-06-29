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  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home

Discontinued

FidelioHeadphones

X2HR/00

4.3
| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
With the Fidelio X2HR headphones, you’re in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that’s crafted for your total enjoyment.
See all benefits

High resolution sound, in the comfort of home

  • High resolution audio

  • Over-ear

  • Acoustic open-back design

  • Breathable ear cushions

3.5mm to 6.3mm adaptor included

Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is being paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music’s dynamics and deliver well balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.

Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2

29/06/2022

US

US

The best open back headphones

These headphones are unbelievably amazing. You really can't beat them for this price. The frequency response is tuned so closely to the harman curve, which I personally find superior. If that's not your sound, then you obviously wouldn't like these. The only part of the frequency response I find lacking is the <40 hertz sub-bass range. That range of sound is so low and is mostly imperceptible that I find that it doesn't really matter. Overall the bass is really dynamic and not colored, honestly you'd be hard pressed to find open back headphones with bass this present and accurate. The mids are extremely accurate and detailed. The trebles are airy without ever being sibilant, and they add a lot of openness. The soundstage is OPEN, more open than any headphone I've tried. I've A B compared these to the Hifiman Sundaras, Sennheiser HD600, Beyerdynamic DT990, and Audio Technica M50x and honestly these are superior in terms of overall accuracy. All of those headphones offer different sound experiences to the table but I would put these X2HRs over all of them. These headphones are amazingly comfortable. I've used them every single day for at least 5 hours a day for the last 2 years and they still look and feel brand new. They're heavy, but they were engineered perfectly to where the weight is evenly distributed throughout your head that you hardly notice you have them on. They have a 3.5mm connection which is universal with any 3.5mm cable you throw at it. If you want to use them for gaming, you can buy a cable with a boom mic. They're also only 30 ohms so they can be driven on anything, I love that I can drive them with my DAC/AMP, my phone, laptop, electric piano, playstation controller, literally anything. They have a sensitivity of 100 dbs or so, so you'll have to crank the volume slightly more than a tiny pair of earbuds, but they can literally be driven by anything. These headphones are one of my favorite consumer products I've ever owned, I'm not exaggerating. From clothes, electronics, furniture, cars, tools, whatever. These are up there as one of my favorite things I've ever owned. You really can't beat them for the price. Just get them. Who knew Philips would be making the ultimate open-back headphone that checks all the boxes?

Pros

Everything

Cons

Nothing

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

16/02/2022

US

US

Audiophiles, on a budget? These are endgame <$1k

Absolutely exceptional for price. Wide soundstage, near liquid mids, transparent highs, and a STATEMENT in flat response. Endgame phones for under 1000 USD. A good DAC/Amp combo puts the X2HR on par with four figure systems, easily. Give these a good tube amp for best results. They sound best with balanced audio. Build quality is very good. I am one year in with minimal and I mean minimal signs of use after hundreds of hours of audio. They look “like-new”. Mesh adjustable band is as solid as day one and still is super comfy.

Pros

Statement quality flat response, affordable. Non-fatiguing with tube amp, can listen for several hours. Treble Extension

Cons

Sound harsh and treble forward without a tube amp, or “tube sounding” solid state amp.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

19/06/2020

US

US

stereo phones more like epic hpobes

they are epic and awwsome. very cool I LOLE TO GAME ON THEM.

Pros

gamer

Cons

NONE THWY ARE AWESOME

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

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