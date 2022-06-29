These headphones are unbelievably amazing. You really can't beat them for this price. The frequency response is tuned so closely to the harman curve, which I personally find superior. If that's not your sound, then you obviously wouldn't like these. The only part of the frequency response I find lacking is the <40 hertz sub-bass range. That range of sound is so low and is mostly imperceptible that I find that it doesn't really matter. Overall the bass is really dynamic and not colored, honestly you'd be hard pressed to find open back headphones with bass this present and accurate. The mids are extremely accurate and detailed. The trebles are airy without ever being sibilant, and they add a lot of openness. The soundstage is OPEN, more open than any headphone I've tried. I've A B compared these to the Hifiman Sundaras, Sennheiser HD600, Beyerdynamic DT990, and Audio Technica M50x and honestly these are superior in terms of overall accuracy. All of those headphones offer different sound experiences to the table but I would put these X2HRs over all of them. These headphones are amazingly comfortable. I've used them every single day for at least 5 hours a day for the last 2 years and they still look and feel brand new. They're heavy, but they were engineered perfectly to where the weight is evenly distributed throughout your head that you hardly notice you have them on. They have a 3.5mm connection which is universal with any 3.5mm cable you throw at it. If you want to use them for gaming, you can buy a cable with a boom mic. They're also only 30 ohms so they can be driven on anything, I love that I can drive them with my DAC/AMP, my phone, laptop, electric piano, playstation controller, literally anything. They have a sensitivity of 100 dbs or so, so you'll have to crank the volume slightly more than a tiny pair of earbuds, but they can literally be driven by anything. These headphones are one of my favorite consumer products I've ever owned, I'm not exaggerating. From clothes, electronics, furniture, cars, tools, whatever. These are up there as one of my favorite things I've ever owned. You really can't beat them for the price. Just get them. Who knew Philips would be making the ultimate open-back headphone that checks all the boxes?