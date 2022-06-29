2 year warranty
Discontinued
High resolution audio
Over-ear
Acoustic open-back design
Breathable ear cushions
Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is being paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music’s dynamics and deliver well balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.
An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
zerocrona
29/06/2022
US
The best open back headphones
These headphones are unbelievably amazing. You really can't beat them for this price. The frequency response is tuned so closely to the harman curve, which I personally find superior. If that's not your sound, then you obviously wouldn't like these. The only part of the frequency response I find lacking is the <40 hertz sub-bass range. That range of sound is so low and is mostly imperceptible that I find that it doesn't really matter. Overall the bass is really dynamic and not colored, honestly you'd be hard pressed to find open back headphones with bass this present and accurate. The mids are extremely accurate and detailed. The trebles are airy without ever being sibilant, and they add a lot of openness. The soundstage is OPEN, more open than any headphone I've tried. I've A B compared these to the Hifiman Sundaras, Sennheiser HD600, Beyerdynamic DT990, and Audio Technica M50x and honestly these are superior in terms of overall accuracy. All of those headphones offer different sound experiences to the table but I would put these X2HRs over all of them. These headphones are amazingly comfortable. I've used them every single day for at least 5 hours a day for the last 2 years and they still look and feel brand new. They're heavy, but they were engineered perfectly to where the weight is evenly distributed throughout your head that you hardly notice you have them on. They have a 3.5mm connection which is universal with any 3.5mm cable you throw at it. If you want to use them for gaming, you can buy a cable with a boom mic. They're also only 30 ohms so they can be driven on anything, I love that I can drive them with my DAC/AMP, my phone, laptop, electric piano, playstation controller, literally anything. They have a sensitivity of 100 dbs or so, so you'll have to crank the volume slightly more than a tiny pair of earbuds, but they can literally be driven by anything. These headphones are one of my favorite consumer products I've ever owned, I'm not exaggerating. From clothes, electronics, furniture, cars, tools, whatever. These are up there as one of my favorite things I've ever owned. You really can't beat them for the price. Just get them. Who knew Philips would be making the ultimate open-back headphone that checks all the boxes?
Pros
Everything
Cons
Nothing
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones
DCon
16/02/2022
US
Audiophiles, on a budget? These are endgame <$1k
Absolutely exceptional for price. Wide soundstage, near liquid mids, transparent highs, and a STATEMENT in flat response. Endgame phones for under 1000 USD. A good DAC/Amp combo puts the X2HR on par with four figure systems, easily. Give these a good tube amp for best results. They sound best with balanced audio. Build quality is very good. I am one year in with minimal and I mean minimal signs of use after hundreds of hours of audio. They look “like-new”. Mesh adjustable band is as solid as day one and still is super comfy.
Pros
Statement quality flat response, affordable. Non-fatiguing with tube amp, can listen for several hours. Treble Extension
Cons
Sound harsh and treble forward without a tube amp, or “tube sounding” solid state amp.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones
thebossgamer
19/06/2020
US
stereo phones more like epic hpobes
they are epic and awwsome. very cool I LOLE TO GAME ON THEM.
Pros
gamer
Cons
NONE THWY ARE AWESOME
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones