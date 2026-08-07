2 year warranty
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Active Pressure & Motion Guidance
7 Years Warranty******
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system gently lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without blades even touching your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with up to 8 Million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Awards
4.3
of 5
347
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
07/08/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great shaver : Would recommend
Didn’t expect much of an upgrade, I was completely wrong. The i9000 gives a noticeably smoother shave, and it still handles the job well even when I’ve let things grow out for a few days longer than I should have. The included attachments are all genuinely useful. My one caveat: I loaded the companion Shaver app but didn’t find it worth using day to day. That said, I do rely on the color indicator on the head, it’s a simple, effective way to tell whether I’m applying the right amount of pressure. Would recommend.
Pros
Great shave, best I have had from a shaver, provided tools are great too, and the color pressure indicator for the head, I like that the shaver cleaner does not need to plug in.
Cons
Dont use the shaver app, price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9403/88 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9403/88 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-26
Avalonweightoogogh
02/08/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great shaves, good battery life, weak manual
It was time to replace my old shaver and I wanted one that did not require a stand to always be plugged in to recharge. After a lot of waffling over specific models, I decided to go ahead and purchase this offering. I am quite happy with it, the shaves are close and the combination of shaver and sanitizer provides ample cord-free shaving time. The one thing I find could be improved is the pictograph-based user manual. There are not enough pictures presented to clearly describe all the features -- I still have not comfortably decoded the cleaning cycle using the supplied cleaning fluid. The GroomTribe app is somewhat over the top (it clearly is not necessary to use the shaver), but nonetheless fun. It would be better if the USB cable was Type C instead of Type A.
Pros
The kit contains many useful components. Everything I've used works well.
Cons
It is quite expensive. These days it would be better if the USB charging cable was Type C.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Limited i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9406/93 Day & Night Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Limited i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9406/93 Day & Night Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-20
mezook
02/08/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
5 Stars. Nuff said.
What can I say? This thing forced my Braun Series 7 into early retirement!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9403/88 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9403/88 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-23
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
vs. Philips 3000 Series
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
vs. water in cartridge
Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria , on the shaver surface unit in 10 min, tested by 3rd party lab
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase