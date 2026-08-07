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  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
  • Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening

Philips Norelco Limited i9000 Prestige UltraDay & Night Electric Shaver

XP9406/93

4.3
| (347) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

3 awards

Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening
Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra Day & Night Edition, our most innovative shaver that cuts hair up to -0.08mm for day-long closeness. The new 3-in-1 DeepClean Massager enables a healthy looking skin and radiant feel throughout the day.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

with SenseIQ Technology

Day-long closeness, radiant skin till evening

  • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology

  • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Active Pressure & Motion Guidance

  • 7 Years Warranty******

Root-level closeness, day-long smooth

Root-level closeness, day-long smooth

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system gently lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without blades even touching your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with up to 8 Million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image PBTAWARD139
  • Award image PBTAWARD148
  • Award image PBTAWARD144

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

347

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

07/08/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Great shaver : Would recommend

Didn’t expect much of an upgrade, I was completely wrong. The i9000 gives a noticeably smoother shave, and it still handles the job well even when I’ve let things grow out for a few days longer than I should have. The included attachments are all genuinely useful. My one caveat: I loaded the companion Shaver app but didn’t find it worth using day to day. That said, I do rely on the color indicator on the head, it’s a simple, effective way to tell whether I’m applying the right amount of pressure. Would recommend.

Pros

Great shave, best I have had from a shaver, provided tools are great too, and the color pressure indicator for the head, I like that the shaver cleaner does not need to plug in.

Cons

Dont use the shaver app, price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9403/88 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9403/88 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-26

02/08/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Great shaves, good battery life, weak manual

It was time to replace my old shaver and I wanted one that did not require a stand to always be plugged in to recharge. After a lot of waffling over specific models, I decided to go ahead and purchase this offering. I am quite happy with it, the shaves are close and the combination of shaver and sanitizer provides ample cord-free shaving time. The one thing I find could be improved is the pictograph-based user manual. There are not enough pictures presented to clearly describe all the features -- I still have not comfortably decoded the cleaning cycle using the supplied cleaning fluid. The GroomTribe app is somewhat over the top (it clearly is not necessary to use the shaver), but nonetheless fun. It would be better if the USB cable was Type C instead of Type A.

Pros

The kit contains many useful components. Everything I've used works well.

Cons

It is quite expensive. These days it would be better if the USB charging cable was Type C.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Limited i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9406/93 Day & Night Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Limited i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9406/93 Day & Night Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-20

02/08/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

5 Stars. Nuff said.

What can I say? This thing forced my Braun Series 7 into early retirement!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9403/88 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9403/88 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-23

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. vs. Philips 3000 Series

  2. vs. predecessor

  3. vs. coating with no beads

  4. vs. water in cartridge

  5. Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria , on the shaver surface unit in 10 min, tested by 3rd party lab

  6. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase