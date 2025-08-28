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2 year warranty
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Face Shavers
All series
Philips Norelco Limited i9000 Prestige Ultra Day & Night Electric Shaver
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XP9406/93
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User Manual
List of Ingredients
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Cleaning and Maintenance (2)
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Why is there no power adapter included with the product?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips shaver?
Which shavers are compatible with the UV Power Charger?
How do I disinfect my shaver with the Philips UV Power Charger?
How do I clean my Philips UV Power Charger?
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is not working
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