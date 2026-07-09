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My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam

If you see some steam coming out of your hair while using your Philips Hair Styler or some water residue accumulating on your hairstyler, don’t worry. The product is still safe to use. You can look at the reasons below to find out why this may happen.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HP4667/05 .

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