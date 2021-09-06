Home
    Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?

    If you would like to know whether you can use your Philips Curler or Hair Striaghtener on wet hair find out your answer here.

    Styling wet or damp hair

    We recommend using your Philips Hair Styler on dry hair. This is because wet hair are more prone to damage when styled at high temperature. Straightening wet hair will not produce the desired results and will only damage your hair.
    Further, you also run a risk of getting an electric shock if you try to use electric products on wet hair.
    For further instructions and warnings for using your Philips Hair Styler, please refer to your user manual or contact us.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HP4667/05 .

    Frequently Asked Questions

