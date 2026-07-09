My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight

It could be that you are taking a thick hair section to straighten. This will affect the quality of straightening, and you may need to repeat the process a few times.

Try taking a small section of hair, not more than 5 to 6 cm wide to straighten your hair in one attempt.

For Philips SenseIQ straightener, you may also try ‘Fast’ mode or choose a different manual setting to get faster straightening results.