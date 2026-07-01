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My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating

If your toothbrush is not vibrating or not turning on, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.

We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next. 
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9912/85 , HX9903/05 , HX9912/95 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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