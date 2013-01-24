View an anatomical area using different spectral results.
This view shows a synthesized monoenergetic image at a predefined keV value.
Allows for improved visualization of iodine enhanced tissues. This result provides accurate iodine quantification in mg/ml.
Created by removing the iodine component from the image. Hounsfield Unit (HU) measurements from virtual non-contrast spectral results are comparable to true non-contrast scans for the majority of the organs, allowing VNC results to replace a true non-contrast scan.
Generates a color map based on atomic number of tissues in the image, which can be used for characterization of different tissues, for example renal calculi characterization.
