Philips Support How do I use my OneBlade on my body?

You can use Philips OneBlade to trim, shave, and style body hair, including on intimate areas. To shave larger areas of the body, such as your legs, arms or torso, you can use your regular OneBlade blade with any attachments. For trimming and for shaving sensitive areas such as the groin or armpits, use the attachments detailed below.

Tip: You can purchase a OneBlade body kit from our online store. The body kit is compatible with all OneBlade models, including OneBlade Pro and OneBlade Norelco.



Note: Philips OneBlade is designed to trim and shave facial and body hair. It is not intended for trimming or shaving the hair on your head (scalp). Please refer to Philips' selection of hair clippers and multi-groomers to find a product suitable for scalp hair.



Shaving with OneBlade Intimate Philips OneBlade Intimate blades provide a close shave while reducing the chance of nicks and cuts.



Shaving advice for men: When you shave your scrotum, it is important to use the fingers of your free hand to spread the skin and hold it as taut as possible. This provides a smooth surface for the blade to glide over, giving better shaving results and a reduced risk of cuts. Shave the scrotum one section at a time, taking care to keep the skin taut and as wrinkle-free as possible.



Shaving advice for women: When you shave the inside of your outer labia, make sure you stretch the outer labia so that the blade cannot come into contact with the inner labia. Protect your inner labia with your free hand.



Follow the steps below to shave using the skin protect attachment:



1. Attach the Intimate blade to your OneBlade handle.

2. Press the power button to turn on the device.

3. With your free hand, pull a small skin area with two fingers to stretch the skin and make the hairs stand upright. Only place the blade on completely stretched-out skin. Refer to the tips above for more information.

4. Ensure the blade is in complete contact with the skin and not held at an angle.

5. Move the appliance slowly with light pressure. As you continue, ensure your skin remains stretched for the duration of your shave.



Once you have finished shaving, switch off the device and thoroughly clean it.



Please see the FAQ How do I clean my OneBlade? for detailed instructions.

Shaving with the sensitive skin guard When trimming and shaving your sensitive areas, ensure you clean your hair before you begin. The sensitive skin guard allows for a close shave while reducing the chance of nicks and cuts.



To use the sensitive skin guard:



1. Attach the sensitive skin guard to the blade of your device, applying gentle pressure until it clicks into place.



2. Make smooth, steady movements with your OneBlade. Move the shaver back and forth to ensure you catch the hair growing in different directions. When needed, stretch the skin with your free hand to shave wrinkly areas, such as the scrotum.



3. When your shave is complete, remove the attachment from the appliance. Rinse off and clean both the attachment and your OneBlade with lukewarm water.

Shaving with the body comb The body comb trims your body hair to a length of 5mm (3/16 in). Do not use the same comb on your face and other body parts for hygienic reasons.



To use the body comb:



1. Attach the body comb to the blade of your OneBlade, applying gentle pressure until it clicks into place.

2. Shave with the body comb attached. Cut against the direction of hair growth for best performance.

3. When your shave is complete, remove the attachment from the appliance. Rinse off and clean both the attachment and your OneBlade with lukewarm water.