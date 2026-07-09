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How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?

You can quickly replace the blade of your OneBlade when it no longer provides great shaving results by following the instructions below.

A video is provided at the bottom of this article to provide further guidance.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP6542/70 , QP6507/70 , QP6552/70 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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