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    Philips Support

    Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?

    Published on 16 October 2024
    No, you do not have to remove it, as it helps hold the basket of your Philips Airfryer in place. In case you lost it, you can order it via Philips online store or feel free to contact your local service center.

    How to insert the rubber plug in case it fell out:

    1. Insert the rubber plug from the top of the pan with the tip facing through the hole.
    2. With one hand, pull the tip from the backside, while you push from the top with the other hand until the cone-shaped tip is fully inserted through the hole.
    Please also see the video below:
    Play Pause

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