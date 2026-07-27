There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer

If the plastic smell is noticeable, please follow the steps below to reduce it:

Leave your airfyrer to cool down for around 30 minutes prior to cleaning. Remove the basket and clean the drawer with a damp cloth or sponge using dish-washing liquid and water. Note: Do not use any kitchen metal utensils or abrasive cleaning materials, as this may damage the appliance. Place the basket and drawer back inside the airfryer. Plug the appliance in the socket. Without putting any food inside, set the timer to the maximum time and temperature to 200°C. Start the airfryer and let it work until time has elapsed.

This process will help remove the plastic smell you noticed.Did the solution above help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.