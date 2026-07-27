ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

Support homepage

Philips Support

There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer

If you noticed a plastic smell coming from your Philips Airfryer while cooking, read our article below to find out why and how to remove it.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA555/00 , NA330/00 , NA331/00 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage