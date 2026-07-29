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What kind of food can I make in my Philips Airfryer?

Your Philips Airfryer is a versatile cooking appliance that allows you to cook a huge variety of ingredients and tasty dishes. To find out what types of food you can cook with your Philips Airfryer, read our article below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA555/00 , NA341/00 , NA340/00 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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