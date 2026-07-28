What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
To find out, which baking accessories fit your Airfryer model, please read the article below.
You can use any ovenproof dish or mold in the Philips Airfryer, whether it is made of glass, ceramic, metal, or silicone. You can also use silicone or paper cupcake cups or molds to bake cupcakes, muffins, or small gratins.
The following Philips Baking Master Kits are available for your Airfryer (also see overview picture):
HD9956 Family baking kit for Airfryer size XXL Combi Models: HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9875, HD9876 and HD9880
The baking tin should still leave some space on either side when you place it in the basket to ensure the airflow can pass around it.
Always place the baking dish in the basket.
Never place the baking dish directly in the pan, as this eliminates the airflow in the pan and only the top of the food would be heated.
Always wear oven mitts when you handle the baking tins or molds. The baking tins or molds and your Philips Airfryer basket become very hot.
Please find the maximum sizes for baking tins or molds that can be used in your Airfryer below (also see overview picture):
Airfryer size S + L (compact) Models: HD9100, HD9200, HD9216 - HD9219, HD9220 - HD9229, HD9230 - HD9239, HD9250 - HD9255, HD9620 - HD9629, HD9640 - HD9649, HD9720 - HD9729, HD9740 - HD9749, NA110, NA210, NA211, NA120, NA220, NA221, NA229, NA320, NA321, NA332, NA150, NA154, NA156 Maximum size: 17 x 16 cm / 6,7 x 6,3 inches on the outer edges Maximum diameter: 16 cm / 6.3 inches Maximum height: 6 cm / 2.4 inches
Airfryer size XL with window Model: HD9257 Maximum size: 19 x 18 cm / 7.5 x 7.1 inches on the outer edges Maximum diameter: 18 cm / 7.1inches Maximum height: 7 cm / 2.8 inches
Airfryer size XL Models: HD9260 - HD9263, HD9270, HD9280, NA130, NA230, NA231, NA320, NA321, NA332 Maximum size: 20 x 19 cm / 7,8 x 7,5 inches on the outer edges Maximum diameter of 19 cm / 7,5 inches Maximum height: 7 cm / 2.8 inches
Airfryer size XXL Models: HD9285, HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9870, NA340, NA341, NA342 Maximum size: 21 x 20 cm / 8 x 7.7 inches on the outer edges Maximum diameter of 20 cm / 7,7 inches Maximum height: 9 cm / 3.6 inches.
Airfryer size XXL Combi Models: HD9875, HD9876, HD9880 Maximum size: 22 x 22 cm / 8.8 x 8.7 inches on the outer edges Maximum diameter: 25 cm / 9.8 inches Maximum height: 9 cm / 3.6 inch
Airfryer Dual Basket Models: NA350, NA351, NA352, NA353, NA550, NA551, NA552 Maximum size: 18 x 9 cm / 7.1 x 3.6 inches (small basket), 17 x 18 cm / 6.7 x 7.1 inches (large basket) Maximum diameter: 9 cm / 3.6 inches (small basket), 17 cm / 6.7 inches (large basket) Maximum height: 7 cm / 2.8 inches
The information on this page applies to the following models:NA555/00 , NA331/00 , NA340/00 . Click here to show more product numbers ›