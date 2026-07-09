Can I use any USB plug adapter to charge my Philips OneBlade?

To safely and efficiently charge your OneBlade, ensure that your USB adapter meets the following specifications:

Input voltage: 100-240V.

Output voltage: 5V.

Power output: 1A or higher.

If you intend to charge your OneBlade in an environment with a lot of moisture or humidity (a bathroom, for example) always use a splash-proof (IPX4*) rated adapter.

You can find these specifications printed on the adapter itself (see the example below) or in the documentation you received when purchasing your adapter.

*Tip: the X in IPX4 is a placeholder, and another digit may appear in its place (e.g. IP24 or IP44) in the description of an adapter. As long as the second digit after "IP" is "4" the adapter is classified as splash-proof.