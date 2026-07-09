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Can I use any USB plug adapter to charge my Philips OneBlade?

No, only USB adapters that meet certain specifications should be used to connect your Philips OneBlade to the power outlet/wall socket. Using the wrong type of adapter may damage your device.

Please refer to the information below for more details.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QI1864/85 , QP6542/70 , QP6507/70 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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