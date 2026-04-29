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2 year warranty
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Air purifier and Air humidifier
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Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA
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FY0194/30
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The NanoProtect HEPA makes sure you are protected from viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5 and pet dander.
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