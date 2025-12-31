ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Powerful protection for the best performance
  • Powerful protection for the best performance
  • Powerful protection for the best performance
  • Powerful protection for the best performance

Genuine replacement filterNanoProtect HEPA

FY0194/30

Powerful protection for the best performance
The NanoProtect HEPA makes sure you are protected from viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5 and pet dander.
See all benefits
Compatible products
800 Series

800 Series
Compact Air Purifier

AC0820/40

Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

Powerful protection for the best performance

  • Up to 12 months lifetime

  • Filters 99.5% 0.003μm particles

Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter’s lifespan.

The NanoProtect HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

The NanoProtect HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

NanoProtect HEPA filter's low-resistance fibers maximize the airflow. The electrostatic charge attracts particles as small as 0.003 microns with 99.98% of efficiency, enabling the filter to clean the air faster than a medically used HEPA H13 filter (4)

Up to 99.9% virus removal

Up to 99.9% virus removal

The purifier captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. Also tested for coronavirus (8).

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. (1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.

  2. (2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity

  3. (3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available

  4. (4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter

  5. (5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  6. (6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier

  7. (7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).

  8. (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.