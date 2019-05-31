Search terms
Powerful protection for the best performance
The NanoProtect HEPA makes sure you are protected from viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5 and pet dander. See all benefits
NanoProtect HEPA
Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.
Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter’s lifespan.
NanoProtect HEPA filter's low-resistance fibers maximize the airflow. The electrostatic charge attracts particles as small as 0.003 microns with 99.98% of efficiency, enabling the filter to clean the air faster than a medically used HEPA H13 filter (4)
The purifier captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. Also tested for coronavirus (8).
Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration to up to 2 years. (1)
Your Philips device notifies you when to clean your pre-filter and when to replace the filter. This takes less than a minute. The maintenance of the device is effortless to ensure that youalways enjoy clean, healthy air.
Weight and dimensions
Design and finishing
Replacement
Performance
Maintenance
