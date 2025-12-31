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  • Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series
  • Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series
  • Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series
  • Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series
  • Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series
  • Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series
  • Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series
  • Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series

2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter

FY1410/30

Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series
Original replacement filters for your 2in1 air purifier: HEPA NanoProtect filter for protection against pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria
See all benefits

Effectively captures 99.97% of nanoparticles (1)

Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series

  • Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series

  • In the box: 1 filter

  • Lifespan of 2 years

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with Philips 1000i and 2000i Series

Compatible with Philips 1000i and 2000i Series

Replacement filters for Philips 1000i and 2000i Series 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC1214,AC1215, AC1217, AC2721,AC2726,AC2729. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

Long life filters up to 2 years

Long life filters up to 2 years

The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 2 years (2), reducing hassle and costs.

Original Philips filter for best performance

Original Philips filter for best performance

The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute

  2. (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.