2 year warranty
FY1410/30
Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series
In the box: 1 filter
Lifespan of 2 years
Original Philips filter
Replacement filters for Philips 1000i and 2000i Series 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC1214,AC1215, AC1217, AC2721,AC2726,AC2729. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 2 years (2), reducing hassle and costs.
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
Reviews
(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
(2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.