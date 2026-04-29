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2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

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2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter

FY1410/30

2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Nano Protect Filter

  • PDF file, 403.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Original replacement filters for your 2in1 air purifier: HEPA NanoProtect filter for protection against pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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