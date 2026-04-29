Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series Active Carbon filter
Support
FY2420/30
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Original replacement filter for your air purifier: Active Carbon filter effectively removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and unpleasant odors for cleaner, fresher indoor air.
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you