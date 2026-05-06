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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare C1 ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6013/63

4.1
| (109) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users want our authentic cleaning experience at an unbelievable value.
See all benefits
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Superior performance at a superior value

Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

  • 3-pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we’ll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

Click-on design for simple brush head placement

Click-on design for simple brush head placement

Your C1 ProResults brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

109

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

06/05/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Happy I purchased this set of six brush heads.

The brush heads really clean my teeth very well better than my last type of toothbrush.

This review was made for SimplyClean HX6016/77 6-pack brush heads, white

Date of Use 2026-02-03

This review was made for SimplyClean HX6016/77 6-pack brush heads, white

Date of Use 2026-02-03

08/01/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

We like it - seems effective. Attaching brush head is uncertain.

Only problem is that connecting the brush head seems tenuous - pulling it off, which is necessary because the two of us use it alternately. Because the narrow ribber circle fits on very tightly, it seems to risk coming off, making the system unworkable. Fortunately (which we appreciate) you replaced the handle mechanism quickly and without cost to us.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProResults HX6017/70 Sonicare toothbrush head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProResults HX6017/70 Sonicare toothbrush head

18/11/2015

US

US

Verified buyer

Best cleaning experience I've ever had.

Undoubtedly the best toothbrush I have ever used, getting almost immediate results. My gum quality improved within weeks and the cleaning effect is phenomenal! Thank you for coming up with this product, I will never use anything else.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProResults HX6013/64 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProResults HX6013/64 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 2x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush