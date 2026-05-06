2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX6423/34
HX686P
HX6829/30
HX686P
HX6829/77
HX685J
HX6462/71
HX6461/04
HX6462/07
HX6462/08
HX962V
HX9690/06
HX9690/07
HX6402/85
3-pack
Standard size
Click-on
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we’ll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.
Your C1 ProResults brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
4.1
of 5
109
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Miss Southern Belle Baby
06/05/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Happy I purchased this set of six brush heads.
The brush heads really clean my teeth very well better than my last type of toothbrush.
This review was made for SimplyClean HX6016/77 6-pack brush heads, white
Date of Use 2026-02-03
This review was made for SimplyClean HX6016/77 6-pack brush heads, white
Date of Use 2026-02-03
usnretiree
08/01/2016
US
Verified buyer
We like it - seems effective. Attaching brush head is uncertain.
Only problem is that connecting the brush head seems tenuous - pulling it off, which is necessary because the two of us use it alternately. Because the narrow ribber circle fits on very tightly, it seems to risk coming off, making the system unworkable. Fortunately (which we appreciate) you replaced the handle mechanism quickly and without cost to us.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProResults HX6017/70 Sonicare toothbrush head
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProResults HX6017/70 Sonicare toothbrush head
Chelsea1
18/11/2015
US
Verified buyer
Best cleaning experience I've ever had.
Undoubtedly the best toothbrush I have ever used, getting almost immediate results. My gum quality improved within weeks and the cleaning effect is phenomenal! Thank you for coming up with this product, I will never use anything else.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProResults HX6013/64 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProResults HX6013/64 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Removes up to 2x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush