2 year warranty
HY1100/02
HY110002
Available in
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
This product
Philips One by Sonicare
Battery Toothbrush
$ 24.96
Philips One by Sonicare
2-pack brush heads
$ 7.96
$ 24.96
$ 24.96
The One that cleans better
The One for on-the-go
The One without hassle
The One in multiple colors
Think of the One like a manual toothbrush that works harder and faster. 13,000 microvibrations per minute and contoured bristles gently clean your teeth for a whiter, brighter smile.
The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case.
Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.
4.5
of 5
848
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
DCSa
01/12/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Philips One by Sonicare
I love the fact the battery toothbrush is stylish and portable for travel. I noticed the plaque-removal effectiveness isn't as powerful as higher-end Sonicare models.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery Toothbrush
DBerry
15/03/2024
US
Best electric toothbrush for kids
I wanted an electric toothbrush for my kids that did not have a button battery that can be deadly if swallowed. This one has a AAA battery that is not easy for kids to remove. It times the vibration for two minutes so they know how long to brush. They love the special case for it. Both my kids are now excited to brush their teeth!!! 10/10 recommend!
Pros
AAA battery, timing feature, case
Cons
Need more color options
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/01 Battery Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/01 Battery Toothbrush
wthclt
17/10/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great product
Excellent toothbrush. Works great, plenty of power and I really like the size. perfect for travel and everyday use.
Pros
AA battery is convenient, lightweight and slim.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery Toothbrush