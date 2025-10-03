2 year warranty
2-pack
Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.
Think of the One as a powered version of your manual toothbrush. Microvibrations and contoured bristles gently clean and polish your teeth at the touch of a button.
From Miami to Midnight, Mango to Mint, choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.
4.1
of 5
64
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
TeaLady
03/10/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
They're just fantastic!
There is a huge difference between Phillips brush heads & anything else. Anything else does NOT get my teeth clean.
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/08 2-pack brush heads
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/08 2-pack brush heads
GenerallyMo
20/03/2024
US
Long lasting charge, extremely portable.
Love the One series from Phillips Sonicare. The entire family uses the brushes. Love the colors and that heads are easily replaceable. Ours last months without recharging and the accompanying case makes travel a breeze.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/03 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/03 2-pack brush heads
Geej
26/02/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Works as designed, great entry price
Works as designed, great entry price. Nice way to move into the world of electric tooth brushes.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-pack brush heads BH1022/04 Brush head
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-pack brush heads BH1022/04 Brush head