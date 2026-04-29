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Philips Fidelio Fidelio Headphones with mic

Discontinued

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Philips Fidelio FidelioHeadphones with mic

L2BO/00

Philips Fidelio Fidelio Headphones with mic

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 280.4 kB
  • 5 December 2023

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • PDF file, 656.1 kB
  • 2 December 2023

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