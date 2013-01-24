Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Fidelio

    Headphones with mic

    L2BO/00
    Fidelio
    Overall Rating / 5
    5 Awards
    Fidelio
    • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

      L2BO/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      5 Awards

      High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

      Fidelio L2 headphones with mic combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for lasting comfort. See all benefits

      Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

      High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

      Fidelio L2 headphones with mic combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for lasting comfort. See all benefits

      High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

      Fidelio L2 headphones with mic combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for lasting comfort. See all benefits

      Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

      High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

      Fidelio L2 headphones with mic combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for lasting comfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headphones with mic

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

        • High resolution audio
        • Over-ear
        • Deluxe memory foam cushions
        • Flat folding
        High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

        High-definition optimally vented neodymium speaker drivers

        High-definition optimally vented neodymium speaker drivers

        The neodymium drivers respond to all your music's dynamics. The design includes a vent in the centre which emphasises the middle and low frequencies, producing the acoustic energy that brings extended yet controlled bass and a transparent mid-range. The drivers also feature a light voice coil that gives the system nimble response to match the pace of your music and deliver high-definition sound.

        Engineered aluminum earshells for acoustic precision

        Engineered aluminum earshells for acoustic precision

        Aluminum earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. They are mounted on a layer of engineering plastics to make the headphones even more stable. As a result they dampen vibration as effectively as possible for accurate, incisive sound.

        Memory foam ear-pads designed for an ergonomic fit

        Memory foam ear-pads designed for an ergonomic fit

        Each material used for the Fidelio L2 has been carefully selected for longer listening comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear-pads provide an ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, but it also forms a seal that preserves the best bass response and reduces unwanted outside sounds.

        Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

        Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

        A pre-tilted driver matching the ear cup's natural angle directs the sound straight into the ear canal. This means much less of the coloration that can occur when sound reflects off the outer ear, together with a more realistic soundstage and enhanced comfort.

        Acoustic semi-open back architecture for natural sound

        Acoustic semi-open back architecture for natural sound

        The semi-open back design combines the balanced, transparent sound of an open back with the deep bass and noise isolation expected from a fully closed back. It includes finely woven, acoustically resistant fabric built into the acoustic grilles for controlled noise isolation, minimal leakage and reduced ambient noise.

        Universal remote, mic, 6.3mm adapter and pouch

        Universal remote, mic, 6.3mm adapter and pouch

        Universal remote, mic, 6.3mm adapter and pouch.

        Carefully tested speakers for the best balance in sound

        Speakers are carefully tested for the best balance in sound.

        Excellent noise isolation and spacious listening experience

        Excellent noise isolation yet retaining spatial music experience.

        Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

        Premium design in aluminum, real leather, protein leather and fabric.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Width
          19.5  cm
          Width
          7.7  inch
          Height
          24  cm
          Height
          9.4  inch
          Depth
          10.2  cm
          Depth
          4.0  inch
          Nett weight
          0.353  kg
          Nett weight
          0.778  lb
          Gross weight
          0.689  kg
          Gross weight
          1.519  lb
          Tare weight
          0.336  kg
          Tare weight
          0.741  lb
          EAN
          87 12581 69071 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          21.9  cm
          Length
          8.6  inch
          Width
          20.4  cm
          Width
          8.0  inch
          Height
          26  cm
          Height
          10.2  inch
          Nett weight
          0.706  kg
          Nett weight
          1.556  lb
          Gross weight
          1.531  kg
          Gross weight
          3.375  lb
          Tare weight
          0.825  kg
          Tare weight
          1.819  lb
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 69071 4
          Number of consumer packagings
          2

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          6 - 40 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Maximum power input
          200  mW
          Distortion
          < 0.1% THD
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Acoustic system
          Semi-open

        • Connectivity

          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony
          Extra connector
          Extra connector is required for older models of Nokia, Sony Ericsson and SAMSUNG. Pleas contact the Consumer care team at www.support.philips.com for assistance.

        • Accessories

          3.5mm audio cable
          Yes
          Audio cable
          with mic and pick up button
          Adapter plug
          3.5 - 6.3 mm
          Storage pouch
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • soft pouch
        • iPhone in-line control

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top