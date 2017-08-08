2 year warranty
Discontinued
High resolution audio
Over-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Flat folding
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
The neodymium drivers respond to all your music's dynamics. The design includes a vent in the centre which emphasises the middle and low frequencies, producing the acoustic energy that brings extended yet controlled bass and a transparent mid-range. The drivers also feature a light voice coil that gives the system nimble response to match the pace of your music and deliver high-definition sound.
Speakers are carefully tested for the best balance in sound.
Awards
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
TDJazz
08/08/2017
US
Verified buyer
Where to begin... Summary, EXCELLENT !!!
This is such a sleeper headphone. Build Quality is superb. REAL Stitched Leather? YES! Accurate and Uncolored? YES ! Easy to power? YES !!! Applications? EVERYTHING from Pleasure to Studio reference. Superb !!! Can't wait to see what Philips does next !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for L2BO Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for L2BO Headphones with mic
Haleqazwsx
07/07/2017
US
Verified buyer
Great set of headphones. Very well made, stylish and good sound quality. A little sharp in the treble at times.
The fidelio L2 has to be seen and held to find out how well made and stylish it is. Pictures only tell half the story. It even smells nice (the headbands and the ear cups). It's a semi open headphone, so while it's not the best to take on the move, sound leakage is far lower than I expected. Particularly when they are on the head and not hanging around the neck. The sound is very good, with well defined low end and clear mids. The only reason I give them 4 stars is that they sound a little harsh in the treble for some songs/movies. It's not a constant thing, but the same detail in the highs that give them such a detailed sound makes the highs fatiguing for some instruments. Very happy with them and I feel they've become a bit mellower (more pleasant to my ears) over time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic