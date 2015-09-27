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  • Comfort with confidence
  • Comfort with confidence
  • Comfort with confidence
  • Comfort with confidence

Discontinued

Philips AventBreast pads

SCF155

4
| (3) Reviews
Comfort with confidence
Philips Avent Washable Breast Pads SCF155/06 have a brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle and features an absorbent layer which draws moisture away from the skin behind a leakproof liner.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Manual breast pump

Manual breast pump

SCF310/20

Manual breast pump

Manual breast pump

SCF310/13

Extra soft and absorbent breast pads

Comfort with confidence

  • 6 ct reusable pads

Extra soft and absorbent

Absorbent padding draws moisture away from the skin and traps it behind a leakproof liner.

Anti slip with adhesive tapes

Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

Developed with breastfeeding expert

Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
1

27/09/2015

US

US

Great product

These are truly amazing. They are super soft they don't leak. They keep you dry and comfy all day without the worry of leakage great product all around

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads

16/11/2012

US

US

Always a great product

I am about to have my 5th child. I breastfed all my kids and the Avent washable pads are the only breast pads I can use that don't leak through my shirts. Especially when the baby is young, and your milk isn't established yet. I've tried different brands over the years, and these are definitely the best. I just throw them in with my whites. It saves money..... I have always recommended these to my friends that breastfeed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads

30/11/2015

US

US

Verified buyer

Good concept but doesn't work well

I wanted to be a little eco-friendly so I purchased these reusable nursing pads. They leaked the first day I used them. They soaked through within 4 hours. I felt really uncomfortable as I felt damp when they were wet. They hold up well in the wash but they're only good to use if you don't leak much or if you need something for a couple of hours.

This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads

This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 