2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF155
6 ct reusable pads
Absorbent padding draws moisture away from the skin and traps it behind a leakproof liner.
Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Txtickle05
27/09/2015
US
Great product
These are truly amazing. They are super soft they don't leak. They keep you dry and comfy all day without the worry of leakage great product all around
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads
brieana1980
16/11/2012
US
Always a great product
I am about to have my 5th child. I breastfed all my kids and the Avent washable pads are the only breast pads I can use that don't leak through my shirts. Especially when the baby is young, and your milk isn't established yet. I've tried different brands over the years, and these are definitely the best. I just throw them in with my whites. It saves money..... I have always recommended these to my friends that breastfeed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads
pebblewatch
30/11/2015
US
Verified buyer
Good concept but doesn't work well
I wanted to be a little eco-friendly so I purchased these reusable nursing pads. They leaked the first day I used them. They soaked through within 4 hours. I felt really uncomfortable as I felt damp when they were wet. They hold up well in the wash but they're only good to use if you don't leak much or if you need something for a couple of hours.
This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads
This review was made for SCF155 Breast pads
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.