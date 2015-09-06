2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF286/02
SCF680/37
SCF683/17
SCF683/37
SCF683/57
SCF684/37
SCF685/37
SCF686/37
SCF683/67
SCF686/17
SCF686/27
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Sterilizes in 6 minutes
Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
Adjustable 4-in-1 design
The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the sterilizer.
The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.
The sterilizing cyle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the sterilizer automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.
2.7
of 5
6
Reviews
Mom520
06/09/2015
US
Verified buyer
Like the older model better
We used to own an older version of this sterilizer. What we liked about it is the base was covered with plastic and not a plate of metal like this current model. The maintenance of this unit is a bit more work. We must use vinegar and because of the calsium deposits from the water (although we used bottled water), sometimes we have to scrape the calsium deposit off hence scratching the surface of the metal plate. Also, our first one all of the sudden stopped working, but Phillips quickly replaced it because it was only 4 months old. Their customer service is excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286/05 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286/05 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
luca2012
18/06/2012
US
Easy to use
Love that there is 2 levels in this system. I use it almost everyday and haven't had any problems except for the cord moving so it doesn't stay balanced. It is very simple and quick to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286/02 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286/02 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
SJ1010
18/06/2012
US
This product is just "OK"
This product worked great until my daughter graduated to 80z bottles. The container could not hold the bottles upright and therefore, they weren't really sterilized inside as well as they could be if at all. I would still have to bottle brush them after sterilizing. Also , any leftover water didn't have a place to evaporate or drain.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286/05 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286/05 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer