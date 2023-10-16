I received this through a review program and This is the second largest bottle sterlizer I owned, I did try a couple of smaller ones with my first child, and is by far the easiest and cleanest one. Large items on the bottom and small on top. The water tank is the best, just pour water and stack the pieces on top! I love that it has a dryer!!! Makes the bottles ready to use no need to let it air dry or wait. The sterilizing process is a bit long and wish there was a timer left on it so i know exactly how much longer . But no biggie, it takes about 40 min. So I usually turn it on before bed or early in the morning. This has made bottle and spoon cleaning easy with my second child, I even throw some my toddlers spoons and bowls in there. It can clean anything as long it fits. My favorite this is that it's easy to maintain. One less thing to maintain and that helps me clean. I recommend this!