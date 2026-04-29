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2 year warranty
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Bottle warmers & sterilizers
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Philips Avent Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (8)
What products can I sterilize with my Philips Avent sterilizer?
How do I remove the white/brown spots on my Philips Avent sterilizer's heating plate?
Is my Philips Avent sterilizer safe for baby items?
How to clean my Philips Avent sterilizer?
What is the sterilizing temperature of my Philips Avent Sterilizer?
VIAAvent Refill Cups
Items are still wet after drying in my Philips Avent Sterilizer
My Philips Avent sterilizer stopped working
The Philips Avent sterilizer indicator light does not light up
My Avent sterilizer's heating plate shows white/brown spots
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