2 year warranty
Discontinued
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2 pcs
Newborn flow teat
0m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Awards
4.3
of 5
85
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Aysneal
22/05/2019
US
Great for a gassy baby!
I was able to try this nipple out thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel! My baby is almost exclusively breastfed so I feel like it’s really hard to find a bottle and nipple that he will take. I love these anti colic nipples because he was extremely colicky when he was born. He still gets gassy from breastfeeding and not having the best latch due to tongue tie issues. Using the newborn nipple flow helped so he didn’t gulp down milk and get gassy! I also think the shape helped seal around his mouth better. I will definitely recommend these to my friends and family! Thanks for making a great anti colic nipple!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF421/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF421/47 Anti-colic nipple
emmam
20/05/2019
US
Works Wonders for Colic!
As a family that already uses Avent bottles, I was so happy to see that they have developed an Anti-Colic line. These bottles work WONDERS for our child. She took to them almost instantly with no issue and we have been noticing steady improvement over the last few weeks. Cleaning is a breeze and with the variety of nipple sizing I am looking forward to sticking with this line. Thank you so much weeSpring Parent Panel for giving us the opportunity to try them out!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF421/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF421/47 Anti-colic nipple
robynkeene
20/05/2019
US
Great first bottle
The Phillips Avent anti-colic bottle and newborn glow nipple was the first my 3-week old tried. He took to it instantly, and I appreciated the slow flow nipple since he’s breastfed. The wide mouth bottles are easy to hold in your hand while feeding and seemed easier to clean than the other popular anti-colic bottles. We’ll be giving more bottles in the future as my son goes to daycare and will continue to use the Phillips bottles. We give daily probiotics to our son and I think this is the best bottle to complement those to prevent gas and reflux issues. Thank you to the WeeSpring Parent Panel for allowing me to try this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF421/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF421/47 Anti-colic nipple
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011